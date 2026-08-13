Plan to Rescan: WTIU's Channel Lineup Changes September 1, 2026

What's changing

Starting September 1, 2026, WTIU will update its over-the-air channel lineup. As part of these changes, WTIU Echo will be discontinued and PBS KIDS will move from channel 30.5 to 30.4.

WTIU's other channels — WTIU HD, WTIU World, and WTIU Create — will remain unchanged.

Who should rescan

If you watch WTIU over the air using an antenna, you may need to set your TV's digital tuner to rescan your local channels in order to receive WTIU's updated lineup. Be sure to rescan only after WTIU's lineup changes on September 1.

You don't need to rescan if:



You watch WTIU only through a cable or satellite service, such as Xfinity, Spectrum, AT&T, DirecTV or Dish Network.

You watch WTIU only through a live TV streaming service, like YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV.

You watch WTIU only using the PBS app on a smart TV or mobile device.

How to rescan your TV

Press the Menu or Settings button on your remote control.

or button on your remote control. Find the settings for your broadcast tuner, sometimes labeled Channels or Networks .

or . Initiate the rescan process, sometimes labeled ' channel scan ' or ' auto program '.

' or ' '. After the new scan is over, check that PBS Kids appears on digital channel 30.4.

For exact instructions for your set, check your TV's user manual or the manufacturer's website.

Need more help? Contact us and we'll do our best to assist.