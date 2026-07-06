WTIU and the Jacobs School of Music Win Regional Emmy®

The following announcement is presented in a press release format.

WTIU and the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music CollaborationThe Nutcracker at the Jacobs School of Music Wins Regional Emmy® Award for Best Arts/Entertainment Program

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — WTIU Public Television and the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music have received a Regional Emmy® Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Central Great Lakes Chapter for The Nutcracker at the Jacobs School of Music.

WTIU The award-winning production of The Nutcracker at the Jacobs School of Music combined the talents of Jacobs School performers, musicians, and creative teams with WTIU’s production staff to bring the holiday classic to audiences nationwide.

The production received the Emmy Award in the Arts/Entertainment – Long Form category as part of the 2026 Central Great Lakes Regional Emmy® Awards competition, which recognizes excellence in television and media production across Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

WTIU A scene from The Nutcracker at the Jacobs School of Music, the WTIU and Jacobs School collaboration that earned a 2026 Regional Emmy® Award.

Produced through a collaboration between WTIU and the Jacobs School of Music, The Nutcracker at the Jacobs School of Music presents choreographer Sasha Janes’ contemporary interpretation of the holiday classic, featuring the renowned Jacobs School Opera and Ballet Theater, the Jacobs School orchestras, and the iconic score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The production was recorded at Indiana University’s Musical Arts Center and distributed nationally through American Public Television. The show currently airs in nearly 290 PBS markets throughout the United States.

"One of the things public media does best is connect audiences with exceptional performances they might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience,” states Mike Arnold, Executive Director of Indiana Public Media. The Nutcracker at the Jacobs School of Music is a great example of that mission in action, and we're proud to have helped bring this production to viewers in nearly 290 PBS markets across the country."

WTIU WTIU production crew members capture footage of The Nutcracker at the Jacobs School of Music during filming at Indiana University's Musical Arts Center. The nationally distributed production earned a 2026 Regional Emmy® Award in the Arts/Entertainment – Long Form Content category.

The Regional Emmy® Award recognizes the work of WTIU and Jacobs School collaborators, including producers Todd Gould and Eric Bolstridge; editors Gabriel Lantz, John Timm, graphic designer and colorist Scott Carmichael, videographers Saddam Al-Zubaidi and Jacob Lindsay; audio engineers Brock Hamman, and Kevin Evans, as well as audio engineers Konrad Strauss and Natalie Wells from the Jacobs School of Music. The Emmy winning production team brought together expertise in television production, audio engineering, cinematography, and post-production to create a nationally distributed presentation of the Jacobs School of Music's acclaimed holiday performance.

The Nutcracker at the Jacobs School of Music has been praised by audiences across the country for its fresh approach to the beloved holiday tradition, featuring Sasha Janes’ reimagined narrative centered on young Marie’s journey of imagination, growth, and discovery.

About WTIU Public Television

WTIU Public Television serves Indiana and beyond through trusted journalism, educational programming, arts and culture content, and locally produced documentaries and features. WTIU is part of Indiana Public Media, a service of Indiana University.

About the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music

The Indiana University Jacobs School of Music is one of the world’s leading music schools, recognized internationally for its distinguished faculty, exceptional student performers, and commitment to artistic excellence across performance, scholarship, and creative activity.

Media Contact

Jesse Loudenbarger

Associate Director of Communications & Marketing

Indiana Public Media

jloudenb@iu.edu

812-855-2119