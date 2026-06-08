WTIU and Indiana University Jacobs School of Music Earn Regional Emmy® Nomination for "The Nutcracker"

The following announcement is presented in a press release format.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — WTIU Public Television and the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music have received a Regional Emmy® Award nomination from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Central Great Lakes Chapter for The Nutcracker at the Jacobs School of Music.

The production was nominated in the Arts/Entertainment – Long Form Content category as part of the 2025 Central Great Lakes Regional Emmy® Awards competition, which recognizes excellence in television and media production across Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Produced through a collaboration between WTIU and the Jacobs School of Music, The Nutcracker at the Jacobs School of Music presents choreographer Sasha Janes’ contemporary interpretation of the holiday classic, featuring the renowned Jacobs School Opera and Ballet Theater, the Jacobs School orchestras, and the iconic score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The production was recorded at Indiana University’s Musical Arts Center and distributed nationally through American Public Television.

“This nomination reflects the extraordinary talent and dedication of everyone involved in bringing this production to audiences,” said Mike Arnold, Executive Director of Indiana Public Media. “From the performers and creative team at the Jacobs School of Music to the producers, directors, engineers, and crew at WTIU, this recognition celebrates the power of collaboration and the strength of arts storytelling in public media.”

The Regional Emmy® nomination recognizes the work of WTIU and Jacobs School collaborators, including producers Todd Gould and Eric Bolstridge; editors Gabriel Lantz, John Timm, Scott Carmichael, Brock Hamman, Konrad Strauss, Kevin Evans, and Natalie Wells; and videographers Saddam Al-Zubaidi and Jacob Lindsay. The nominated production team brought together expertise in television production, audio engineering, cinematography, and post-production to create a nationally distributed presentation of the Jacobs School of Music's acclaimed holiday performance.

The Nutcracker at the Jacobs School of Music has been praised by audiences across the country for its fresh approach to the beloved holiday tradition, featuring Sasha Janes’ reimagined narrative centered on Marie’s journey of imagination, growth, and discovery.

Regional Emmy® Award winners will be announced at the Central Great Lakes Chapter Emmy® Awards ceremony on June 27, 2026, at Hotel Cleveland in Cleveland, Ohio.

About WTIU Public Television

WTIU Public Television serves Indiana and beyond through trusted journalism, educational programming, arts and culture content, and locally produced documentaries and features. WTIU is part of Indiana Public Media, a service of Indiana University.

About the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music

The Indiana University Jacobs School of Music is one of the world’s leading music schools, recognized internationally for its distinguished faculty, exceptional student performers, and commitment to artistic excellence across performance, scholarship, and creative activity.



Media Contact

Jesse Loudenbarger

Associate Director of Communications & Marketing

Indiana Public Media

jloudenb@iu.edu

812-855-2119