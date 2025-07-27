Experience The Nutcracker like never before in this bold new retelling from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, brought to the screen by WTIU Public Television.

Performed live at IU's iconic Musical Arts Center, this contemporary take on the beloved holiday ballet features a full orchestral performance conducted by Judith Yan and stunning choreography by Sasha Janes. From the elaborate costumes to the mesmerizing set design, director Kevin Newbury (Great Performances) has captured every detail to celebrate the incredible talent and artistry of the dancers, musicians, and production team.

With flowing visuals and immersive sound, the production blends the grandeur of live theater with the intimacy of film, bringing viewers closer to the music, movement, and emotion on stage than ever before. A new holiday tradition begins here, full of magic, wonder, and the joy of the season.

