Looking ahead to the IU Football season after National Championship win

Indiana football is back this weekend, and with it comes high expectations from a fanbase still riding the high of a National Championship.

The Hoosiers open the season is Saturday at home against the University of North Texas. It’s one of eight home games this season – all of which are sold out.

This season comes with some big changes for longtime IU football fans. Sky-high demand for seats led to student season tickets being limited to five games. Memorial Stadium will also reflect the program’s massive spike in popularity, including expanded concessions and merch areas, new parking options, new tailgating rules, and a limited number of fans running onto the field with the team.

Read more: Students begin new reality of limits on IU football tickets

IU’s national championship inspired books, including the upcoming “Unthinkable to Unstoppable: How Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers Stunned College Football” by two local sports journalists.

This season, the Hoosiers will have a new quarterback, Josh Hoover, replacing Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, who led the team to a 16-0 record.

Read more: Wyatt, Daley practicing with IU but status uncertain for games

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss the cultural impacts of last season’s dominance, how changes to the gameday experience will affect fans, and predictions for the upcoming season.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org.

Guests

Zach Osterman, IU football beat writer for the Indianapolis Star and co-author of “Unthinkable to Unstoppable”

Mike Niziolek, IU athletics beat writer for The Herald-Times and co-author of “Unthinkable to Unstoppable”

Nathan Shriberg, IU football beat writer for the Indiana Daily Student