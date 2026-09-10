How have the 9/11 attacks shaped the past 25 years?

Friday marks 25 years since the deadliest terrorist attacks in history.

Almost three thousand people were killed when hijacked planes slammed into the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon, forever changing the world view for many.

Read more: How the Sept. 11 attacks remade life in America

Shortly after the attacks, President George W. Bush declared a “Global War on Terror,” leading to more than two decades of war in the Middle East, including in Afghanistan and Iraq, re-shaping U.S foreign policy and increased security on the home front.

Now, a generation has grown up in the post-9/11 world, born after the tragic event but impacted by all that followed.

Read more: Why 9/11 and its many griefs land differently 25 years later

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll look back at the events of 9/11, how they changed U.S. foreign policy, reshaped world politics and have played into the rise of Islamophobia at home.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0812 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org.

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.

Guests

Jim Buher, who was in the Pentagon on 9/11 with a group of Crane Naval Base employees

Hussein Banai, Associate Professor, Hamilton Lugar School of International Studies