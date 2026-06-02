Indiana governor declares Pride month ‘nuclear family month’

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun declared June “nuclear family month” in a proclamation issued Monday — the first day of nationally recognized Pride month.

The document proclaims the nuclear family, “consisting of one husband, one wife, and any … children, is God’s design for the family structure and has been the foundation of society since the creation of the world.”

An illustrated version of Gov. Mike Braun’s “nuclear family month” proclamation shared by Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith on social media.

Although that definition specifically includes adopted and fostered children aside biological offspring, Braun’s proclamation later cites research that children living with their “married, biological parents” are physically and emotionally better off.

“When families weaken, society must compensate with expensive, inferior approaches,” the document reads. Examples listed include welfare systems, “schools as surrogate parents,” and “police as surrogate discipline.”

Braun emphasized the importance of strong families to the future of Indiana and the nation.

“As a father of four and grandfather of seven, I have seen firsthand the impact that loving, committed families can have across multiple generations,” he said in posts to social media. “As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, this proclamation recognizes the important role families play in shaping the future of our state and our country.”

He vowed that Indiana will “continue supporting policies that strengthen families and help the next generation thrive.”

Some conservatives celebrated the move on social media. That includes pastor and Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith, who responded with a colorfully illustrated version of the document.

“Take back the rainbow!” it exclaims, alongside Braun’s text, signature and seal — plus a depiction of a heterosexual couple with children.

The Indiana Democratic Party pushed back against the messaging.

“Hoosiers are done with the constant culture wars from the Beckwith-Braun administration,” spokesman Sam Barloga said in a statement to the Capital Chronicle.

“Thousands of families are losing out because this administration turned down federal summer meal program dollars,” he said referring to the state’s decision not to participate in a low-income schoolchild food aid program. “Hoosiers need real pro-family fighters at the Statehouse. It’s time for a state government that supports every Hoosier family.”

Braun appears to be following Tennessee’s lead. In April, Gov. Bill Lee signed a resolution designating June as Nuclear Family Month. It was originally filed in 2025.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.