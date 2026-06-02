SR 46 traffic diverted due to water main break in Columbus

Columbus officials are asking motorists to avoid Second Street downtown due to a water main break.

Mayor Mary Ferdon said police are rerouting traffic from State Road 46 north to Brown Street.

“Something got hit, the water main that maybe had been put in, you know, 120 years ago and wasn't on any document, so a tremendous amount of water coming in the hole in the middle of Second Street and Washington,” Ferdon said.

She said workers in the area have been narrowing lanes and adding bump outs to slow down traffic.

Ferdon said the goal is to have a temporary fix by the end of the day so traffic can return by Wednesday.