Natural resources commission gets new chairman amid recent turmoil

The Indiana Natural Resources Commission on Tuesday elected a new chairman, who acknowledged the recent upheaval on the citizen-led panel.

Former state Rep. Kevin Mahan takes over after four recent resignations. The members who left have criticized a new process used by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources they say cuts out meaningful input by the commission.

“This commission has been through a lot of change over this short period of time. We should not pretend otherwise. I want to recognize the members who recently left the commission,” Mahan said. “They devoted many years, some of them decades, to Indiana’s natural resources and to this body, and they cared very deeply about both. And their service does deserve much respect.”

He also gave credit to Gov. Mike Braun for his “commitment to conservation and stewardship.”

One key change has roiled the commission. Historically, the group would preliminarily propose rules before voting to adopt them, giving the board a chance to have direct say.

Instead, Department of Natural Resources Director Alan Morrison began posting preliminary approvals himself, which is permitted under Indiana administrative rules. The commission learned about the change in March, when they were asked to OK a rule the members had not previously seen.

Under the new process, board members can’t make changes to the rules proposed by Morrison and would have to attend public hearings to provide input.

Mahan — a former Blackford County sheriff who was a Republican Indiana House member in 2010-19 — conceded the change, saying “some steps in the process may be handled differently than they were in the past, but our role is not ceremonial … public notice and comment are not boxes to check; they are part of making sound decisions and maintaining public trust.”

He has asked Morrison to give a standing report at each meeting on provisional, interim and permanent rules in the process and other orders issued since the last meeting.

“This will ensure people will know what is happening and what is coming next,” he said.

Mahan said he will work closely with Morrison, agency officials and fellow commissioners.

“We will not always agree, and not every question will be easy. But we will treat everyone with respect,” he said. “Our decisions do affect people, and I think we need to remember that it will also affect communities, wildlife, public lands, and water resources throughout Indiana. That work deserves care and openness, and it also deserves a commission that people can trust.”

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