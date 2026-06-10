What to make of Supreme Court decisions released, still to come

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to release more than two dozen decisions of cases it heard this term by the end of the month.

The court has already released several verdicts so far, including allowing some states to redistrict their congressional maps and denying others; striking down much of the 1965 Voting Rights Act and voiding President Trump’s tariff policies.

Read more: The Supreme Court is in its final stretch this term. Here are the major cases left

Still to be decided are cases involving birthright citizenship, which has been guaranteed under the 14th Amendment, a ban on trans athletes in sports, immigration status and election laws.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss already released and impending key decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court as it wraps up its current session this month.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org.

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.

GUESTS

Zachary Cormier, Associate Professor of Law, Indiana University McKinney School of Law

Richard Garnett, Paul J. Schierl Professor of Law, Notre Dame Law School

Steve Sanders, Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law