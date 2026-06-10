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What to make of Supreme Court decisions released, still to come

By Patrick Beane
Published June 10, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
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The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to release more than two dozen decisions of cases it heard this term by the end of the month.

The court has already released several verdicts so far, including allowing some states to redistrict their congressional maps and denying others; striking down much of the 1965 Voting Rights Act and voiding President Trump’s tariff policies.

Read more: The Supreme Court is in its final stretch this term. Here are the major cases left

Still to be decided are cases involving birthright citizenship, which has been guaranteed under the 14th Amendment, a ban on trans athletes in sports, immigration status and election laws.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss already released and impending key decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court as it wraps up its current session this month.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to  news@indianapublicmedia.org.  

You can also record your questions and send them in through email. 

GUESTS
Zachary Cormier, Associate Professor of Law, Indiana University McKinney School of Law
Richard Garnett, Paul J. Schierl Professor of Law, Notre Dame Law School
Steve Sanders, Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law

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Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
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