What’s next for those losing their temporary protected status

Following a Supreme Court decision in June that the president had the authority to end the Temporary Protected Status program, the Trump administration is ending protections for immigrants from more than a dozen countries.

Read more: Trump can begin deportations of Syrian, Haitian TPS holders, Supreme Court says

Now, hundreds of thousands of immigrants living and working in the U.S. legally will lose that protected status and could face deportation.

More than a half dozen countries have already had their TPS ended, others are set to expire by this fall. Protected status for more than 330,000 displaced Haitians ends next week.

The Temporary Protected Status program was passed by Congress in 1990 to allow eligible migrants to live and work in the U.S. if it was too dangerous to return to their home countries due to natural disasters, armed conflict or other circumstances.

But many of those losing status and being sent back to their home countries may be encountering just those conditions.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss the benefits of having Temporary Protective Status, what losing it will mean, and the role of immigrant support groups at a time when immigrants are under increasing political and social threats.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org.

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.

Guests

Elizabeth Dunn, Professor of Geography at IU Bloomington

Gurinder Kaur, CEO of Immigrant Welcome Center

Arwa Ghalawan, Syrian American Community Advocate