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Noon Edition

What’s next for those losing their temporary protected status

By Patrick Beane
Published July 16, 2026 at 10:59 PM EDT
Pacers fans crowd the plaza outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. in the foreground, protest signs read,
Indiana Public Media
Protestors rally against immigration enforcement policies of the Trump administration outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis before Game 3 of the NBA Finals on June 11, 2025.

Following a Supreme Court decision in June that the president had the authority to end the Temporary Protected Status program, the Trump administration is ending protections for immigrants from more than a dozen countries.

Read more: Trump can begin deportations of Syrian, Haitian TPS holders, Supreme Court says

Now, hundreds of thousands of immigrants living and working in the U.S. legally will lose that protected status and could face deportation.

More than a half dozen countries have already had their TPS ended, others are set to expire by this fall. Protected status for more than 330,000 displaced Haitians ends next week.

The Temporary Protected Status program was passed by Congress in 1990 to allow eligible migrants to live and work in the U.S. if it was too dangerous to return to their home countries due to natural disasters, armed conflict or other circumstances.

But many of those losing status and being sent back to their home countries may be encountering just those conditions.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss the benefits of having Temporary Protective Status, what losing it will mean, and the role of immigrant support groups at a time when immigrants are under increasing political and social threats.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to  news@indianapublicmedia.org.   
You can also record your questions and send them in through email.  

Guests 
Elizabeth Dunn, Professor of Geography at IU Bloomington
Gurinder Kaur, CEO of Immigrant Welcome Center
Arwa Ghalawan, Syrian American Community Advocate

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Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
See stories by Patrick Beane