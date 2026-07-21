MCCSC entering new school year amid tighter budget, new laws

A new Monroe County Community School year starts on August 5.

One of the big changes this year will be a ban on students having access to cell phones during the school day. It’s the result of a new state law that does not allow students to access personal wireless devices, such as phones, smartwatches and tablets.

Parents decried the new law, citing the inability to check in with their children in case of an emergency. But last month, the school board adopted the new rule.

Read more: Despite concerns, MCCSC board passes state-mandated student cellphone policy

The corporation continues to deal with the fallout from 2024’s Senate Enrolled Act 1, which reduces property tax revenue for public schools and requires sharing with charter schools.

The loss of funding forced MCCSC to lay off 61 food service, health aide, and custodial employees last year. It also froze teacher salaries and did not fill some open positions.

Read more: MCCSC board gives financial update, discusses changes to cellphone policy

Following the implementation of a fiscal plan by the corporation, MCCSC says it has turned a projected $30 million deficit by 2030 into a projected $35 million surplus.

The corporation is also facing a decrease in student enrollment. There were just under 10,000 students last year. Over the next 10 years, that number is projected to drop to around 8,500.

And all of these changes come at a time when artificial intelligence is changing the landscape of education.

Read more: Teachers worry AI is impacting students' critical thinking

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss new and ongoing issues facing Monroe County students, parents, teachers and administrators with a new school year set to start in a couple weeks.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org.

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.

Guests

Erin Cooperman, President, MCCSC Board of Trustees

Jenny Noble-Kuchera, President, Monroe County Education Association