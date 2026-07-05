Person hurt by fireworks in Bloomington flown to hospital

A person injured by fireworks over the July 4 weekend in Bloomington is being treated for injuries in Indianapolis, officials said Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Monroe Fire Protection District said that medics responded to an emergency at an address matching Emmanuel church in Bloomington, which was hosting a fireworks show late Friday.

Read more: 13,000 injured by fireworks last year

Fire district battalion chief Jason Allen said one person suffered “a firework-related injury from a mortar shell causing injuries to the upper body.”

Allen said that a helicopter responded to the scene, and the patient was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment.

According to the state fire marshal, 13,000 people were injured by accidents involving fireworks in the United States last year.