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Braun extends fuel tax suspensions through Dec. 4

WFIU | By Mackenzi Klemann, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Published November 4, 2026 at 2:51 PM EST
Indiana fuel prices reached near $4 a gallon on Oct. 24, 2026. The gas cost includes a 60-cent reduction due to the suspension of related taxes by Gov. Mike Braun.
Niki Kelly
/
Indiana Capital Chronicle
Indiana fuel prices reached near $4 a gallon on Oct. 24, 2026. The gas cost includes a 60-cent reduction due to the suspension of related taxes by Gov. Mike Braun.

Gov. Mike Braun signed executive orders Wednesday renewing Indiana’s fuel tax suspension for another 30 days.

The orders suspend the state excise and usage tax on gasoline — worth a combined 64 cents per gallon in the month of November — and lift restrictions on untaxed diesel fuel for farmers and timber harvesters through Dec. 4.

“Affordability is my top priority, and I’m using every tool available to help Hoosier families and farmers save money at the pump,” Braun said in a statement Wednesday. “We’re keeping these savings for Hoosier families and farmers in place for another month while protecting funding for our roads and infrastructure.”

Indiana’s average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline came in at $3.75 Wednesday — 37 cents below the national mark, according to AAA.

This is the final anticipated fuel tax suspension.

Braun first lifted the state’s 7% gasoline usage tax in April using an obscure energy emergency law. He renewed and expanded the order the following month to cover the state’s 37-cent-per-gallon excise tax, both of which remain suspended six months later.

Braun declared a separate energy emergency in late September lifting restrictions on untaxed diesel fuel, which is typically reserved for off-road vehicles like combines.

The emergency is set to expire Dec. 4.

The governor would need to declare a new emergency to continue the suspensions, but Braun previously told reporters he is unlikely to issue another emergency so close to a new legislative session that is to begin in early January.

The Indiana Department of Transportation projected in August the state would forgo $1.1 billion in revenue if Braun suspended the gasoline taxes through early December.

Braun told reporters in September the fiscal impact of the off-road diesel order would range from $1 million to $3 million.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.
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