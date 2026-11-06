Indiana men's soccer wins Big Ten regular-season title, sets attendance record

Indiana men's soccer secured another Big Ten regular-season championship Wednesday night, defeating ninth-ranked Michigan State 3-2 at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington.

The fourth-ranked Hoosiers claimed the title outright after Washington lost its regular-season finale to UCLA.

The victory gave Indiana its 20th Big Ten regular-season championship and 36th overall conference title, including tournament championships.

The Hoosiers finished Big Ten regular-season play with seven wins, one loss and two draws, earning 23 points in the conference standings.

Indiana also allowed just seven goals in Big Ten play, the conference's best defensive record since expanding to 11 teams in 2024.

Head coach Todd Yeagley has now led the Hoosiers to seven Big Ten regular-season titles and 12 total conference championships.

"We love these moments," Yeagley said in a statement. "They're hard, they're not easy. We've won a lot of them, but every one is special."

The victory also came on a record-setting night for attendance.

More than 3,100 fans attended Wednesday's match, pushing Indiana's season attendance to 40,426. It’s the first time the program has surpassed 40,000 fans in a single season.

Indiana finished the regular season unbeaten at home, with 11 wins and one draw.

The Hoosiers earned the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and a first-round bye.

They will host the winner of Michigan State and Maryland in the conference semifinals Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Bill Armstrong Stadium.