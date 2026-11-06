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Indiana measles cases on the rise

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published November 6, 2026 at 7:25 AM EST
Measles rash on a child's cheek
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Measles can cause cold-like symptoms, red eyes, tiny white spots inside the mouth, and rash.

Measles cases are spiking in Indiana.

As of Nov. 5, Indiana has 123 confirmed cases.

No cases have been reported in Monroe County. Parke and Jennings counties both have reported cases. Most, however, are in the northern part of the state.

Nationwide, over 4,800 cases have been reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this year. That’s more than double the amount in 2025.

A bar graph displaying the number of confirmed measles cases by week of symptom onset.
Indiana Department of Health
As of Nov. 5, Indiana has 123 confirmed cases of measles.

Measles is a highly contagious virus. Symptoms can include a rash, fever of 101°F or higher and cough.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, children under 5-years-old and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have complications or die from measles. Pregnant women who get measles are at a higher risk.

The Monroe County Health Department is urging people to stay up to date on the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The health department said it's safe and effective protection against the measles.

According to the health department, if you were vaccinated between 1962 and 1968, you may have received an inactivated measles vaccine that is no longer considered fully effective. The health department said in that case, you should contact your healthcare provider for guidance.

The health department also said most people born after 1957 that have received two doces of the MMR vaccine are protected for life and do not need a vaccine.

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Joanie Dugan
Joanie Dugan is WFIU's regional newscaster for All Things Considered. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in English and Media.
See stories by Joanie Dugan

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