Second Street construction leads to temporary one-way traffic

Construction on Second Street will close to eastbound traffic starting Wednesday, making the street one-way. Traffic will be diverted to First Street.

Project timelines show that two-way traffic should be restored by Thanksgiving.

The project includes the addition of a two-way protected bike lane, storm sewer infrastructure, new trees along the corridor, and replacement of traffic signals at Second and Walker and Second and Rogers.

Zac Rogers, Project Manager, said the work is much needed.

“These signals are definitely outdated,” Rogers said. “So, I think, at the end of this project, drivers and walkers and cyclists will have improved safety down through that corridor.”

Rogers said the City of Bloomington tries to keep community feedback in mind when planning projects that include detours. The city works with Bloomington Transit for changes in bus routes.

“We want to give a huge shout-out to the residents, the commuters, and the local businesses along the route,” Rogers said. “We know construction is messy and disruptive. And we appreciate everyone's patience while we build a better, safer street for the city.”

