Bayh, Engling split over whether other secretary of state candidates should get debate invite

Democrat Beau Bayh wants all four Indiana secretary of state candidates to participate in a televised debate later this week.

Republican Max Engling’s campaign, however, argues that Bayh is trying to avoid a direct matchup by pushing for Lincoln Party candidate Greg Ballard and Libertarian Lauri Shillings to also take part.

Bayh, Ballard and Shillings issued a joint statement Monday asking TV stations FOX59/CBS4 in Indianapolis to reconsider the decision to exclude Ballard and Shillings from Thursday’s debate.

“We believe all candidates on the ballot deserve the opportunity to make their case to voters, particularly in an election where the results will determine whether political parties gain statewide ballot access for the next four years,” the statement said. “More voices in the conversation make for a healthier democracy. No party has a monopoly on good ideas, and competition increases accountability. Hoosiers deserve to hear from everyone in this debate.”

The stations cited debate participation standards set by their parent company Nexstar that include reaching at least 10% support level in nonpartisan polling.

AFree Press Indiana poll released Friday found Bayh with 43% support and Engling at 35%. Shillings had 6% support, with Ballard at 5% and 11% undecided.

Engling’s campaign said Bayh’s stance “looks like an effort to avoid facing Max Engling one-on-one.”

“A crowded stage gives Beau fewer questions to answer and more opportunities to dodge accountability,” the campaign said. “Max is more than ready to lay out his plans for Indiana. Why isn’t Beau?”

Bayh’s campaign didn’t immediately reply to a question from the Capital Chronicle on whether he would still participate in the debate without Ballard and Shillings.

The joint statement argued for an exception to the stations’ polling standards, citing Indiana law that uses secretary of state election results to determine ballot status for the next four years.

A candidate receiving at least 2% in the race secures automatic ballot status for his or her party. A candidate topping 10% gets state-administered primaries for the party.

When asked whether the decision to invite only Engling and Bayh was being reconsidered, the stations’ news director, CJ Hoyt, replied: “We look forward to hosting the two qualified candidates to our debate Thursday evening.”

All four candidates took part in anOct. 7 televised debate sponsored by the nonprofit Indiana Debate Commission, as well as anAugust debate put on by the Indy Chamber.

The next debate is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday and is set for broadcast on several Indiana stations.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.