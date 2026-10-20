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Prescribed fires scheduled for Hoosier National Forest

WFIU
Published October 20, 2026 at 1:56 PM EDT
Prescribed fire in progress.
Forest Service
Prescribed fire in progress.

The Forest Service is planning prescribed fires on more than 5,000 acres --- or 2.5 percent --- of Hoosier National Forest.

The prescribed fires, expected to continue through late spring, reduce overgrown vegetation and help protect against wildfires.

The Forest Service says the prescribed fires will mean closing parts of Hoosier National Forest. Residents may also experience smoke during the work.

The Forest Service has an online map showing where fires are planned and then they are in progress.
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