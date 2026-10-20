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Bird flu detected in four counties, including Greene

WFIU | By Karl Templeton
Published October 20, 2026 at 3:57 PM EDT
Bone analysis strongly suggests geese domestication occurred long before chickens.
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The department verified that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was the cause of death for several geese in Hamilton County.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has confirmed cases of Avian Influenza in Greene and Hamilton County, according to a press release.

The department verified that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was the cause of death for several geese in Hamilton County. Multiple blue-wing teals have been confirmed to have HPAI in Greene County.

Eli Fleace, Fish and Wildlife Health Biologist, says that birds with a developed infection will display strange behavior, which is a strong warning sign.

“A lot of times, I will see geese or ducks swimming in really tight concentric circles over and over again.” Fleace said, “A very common sign of avian influenza is [the] seizing or shaking of the head and neck of the bird.”

Positive cases have also been reported in Allen and Johnson County since the press release was published, Fleace says.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the public health risk for humans is very low. Fleace advises that the public report any sick or dead wildlife to the DNR’s reporting page.

Since the beginning of this year, there have been 2,101 suspected and confirmed cases in wild birds. Of those, 1,923 are confirmed deaths from Bird Flu.
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Karl Templeton
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