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Indiana Libertarian Party could lose automatic ballot access

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published November 9, 2026 at 1:02 PM EST
Libertarian candidate Lauri Shillings responds to a question during the Indiana Secretary of State Debate hosted by the Indiana Debate Commission, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, at WFYI Public Television Studios in Indianapolis. Shillings participated in the debate with Republican Max Engling, Democrat Beau Bayh and Independent/Lincoln Party candidate Greg Ballard.
Doug McSchooler
/
Indiana Debate Commission
Libertarian candidate Lauri Shillings responds to a question during the Indiana Secretary of State Debate hosted by the Indiana Debate Commission, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, at WFYI Public Television Studios in Indianapolis.

Indiana’s Libertarian Party could lose its party line on the ballot.

Political parties need at least 2 percent of the secretary of state vote under Indiana law to get automatic ballot access. That means the party is officially recognized by the state and is entitled to run candidates on the statewide ballot.

The newly formed Lincoln Party did accomplish that, earning 3.6% of the vote.

Last week on Noon Edition, Indiana University Civic Leaders Center director Paul Helmke said the Libertarian Party’s status could be in jeopardy.

According to the state’s preliminary election results, Libertarian candidate Lauri Shillings received 36,314 votes —1.9% of the vote.

“It looks like the libertarians may have lost their party line because they are like 300 votes short of the 2% [requirement],” Helmke said.

Listen: Noon Edition: Democrats make inroads in state as blue wave sweeps the nation

Democrat Beau Bayh won 51.9% of the vote, with Republican Max Engling following with 42.7%.

Without automatic ballot access, candidates would have to run as an independent or as a write-in candidate.

As an independent, they would have to file a petition with the number of signatories being equal to 2 percent of the number of voters in the previous secretary of state election. For Greg Ballard, that was at least 36,943 signatures. He filed more than 40,000.

Election results will be certified later this week. The final numbers will determine whether the party loses its ballot access.

The Libertarian party has had automatic ballot status since 1994.                                                                                                   
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Joanie Dugan
Joanie Dugan is WFIU's regional newscaster for All Things Considered. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in English and Media.
See stories by Joanie Dugan
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