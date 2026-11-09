Bears meet with Illinois leaders to ‘explore’ stadium legislation as Indiana site work continues

The Chicago Bears are completing due diligence for potential stadium sites in Indiana even as the franchise acknowledges meeting with Illinois leaders ahead of state lawmakers returning to Springfield later this month.

In response to news media inquiries “about a meeting earlier this week in Chicago,” the Bears said Friday that team officials “appreciate the recent engagement from Illinois leadership to explore legislation which has allowed us to share our feedback.”

That engagement comes with the Illinois Legislature scheduled to reconvene Nov. 17-19 and Dec. 1-3. Lawmakers there could take up a recast stadium bill they failed to push through over the spring.

Hoosier legislators, meanwhile, finalized a plan in March to lure the Bears to northwest Indiana. Senate Enrolled Act 27 would establish a stadium authority in Hammond to build and operate a new publicly owned stadium for the team, and allow increased county restaurant, hotel and admission taxes to pay for the project.

“We continue to work collaboratively with local and state leaders in Indiana to advance our stadium development plans in Hammond, where we are finalizing due diligence details across two sites in the Wolf Lake area,” the club said.

The Bears reaffirmed their commitment to “building a world-class stadium and mixed-use district” and said they “expect productive dialogue with both leadership teams in the coming weeks.”

“We have a responsibility and obligation to explore every option available to the club, and we look forward to developing a transformational project that will attract global events and deliver jobs and economic growth to all of Chicagoland,” the statement said.

The Bears hope to replace their current, aging home of Soldier Field along Chicago’s Lake Michigan shore.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

