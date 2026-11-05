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Noon Edition

Democrats make inroads in state as blue wave sweeps the nation

By Patrick Beane
Published November 5, 2026 at 10:19 AM EST
Beau Bayh and Shelli Yoder
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Democrat Beau Bayh delivers his acceptance speech Tuesday night after winning Indiana's Secretary of State race.

A blue wave swept across the country on Tuesday night, as Democrats took control of the U.S. House and Senate in the 2026 midterm elections.

Democrats even made gains in a usually deeply-red Indiana.

J.D. Ford flipped the U.S. House District 5 seat, knocking off incumbent Republican Victoria Spartz, and Beau Bayh won the race for Secretary of State, giving Democrats their first state-wide election win since 2014.

Read more: Bayh puts Indiana Democrats back in winning column

And while Republicans still maintain control of both chambers at the statehouse, Democrats flipped enough seats in the House to end a nearly two-decade super majority by Republicans.

Read more: Indiana Democrats gain congressional seat

In Monroe County, Democrats swept the few contested races, and voters in the northwest part of the county narrowly passed a measure to merge the town of Ellettsville with surrounding Richland Township.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll talk with political observers to unpack Tuesday’s results and what they mean for the state – and nation – going forward.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0812 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to  news@indianapublicmedia.org.  

You can also record your questions and send them in through email. 

Guests
Steven Webster, Associate Professor, IU Department of Political Science

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Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
See stories by Patrick Beane