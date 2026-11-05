Democrats make inroads in state as blue wave sweeps the nation

A blue wave swept across the country on Tuesday night, as Democrats took control of the U.S. House and Senate in the 2026 midterm elections.

Democrats even made gains in a usually deeply-red Indiana.

J.D. Ford flipped the U.S. House District 5 seat, knocking off incumbent Republican Victoria Spartz, and Beau Bayh won the race for Secretary of State, giving Democrats their first state-wide election win since 2014.

Read more: Bayh puts Indiana Democrats back in winning column

And while Republicans still maintain control of both chambers at the statehouse, Democrats flipped enough seats in the House to end a nearly two-decade super majority by Republicans.

Read more: Indiana Democrats gain congressional seat

In Monroe County, Democrats swept the few contested races, and voters in the northwest part of the county narrowly passed a measure to merge the town of Ellettsville with surrounding Richland Township.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll talk with political observers to unpack Tuesday’s results and what they mean for the state – and nation – going forward.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0812 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org.

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.

Guests

Steven Webster, Associate Professor, IU Department of Political Science