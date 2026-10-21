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Documentary, awareness month focus on domestic violence

By Patrick Beane
Published October 21, 2026 at 12:57 PM EDT
Kim Dadou Brown, one of the domestic violence survivors featured in the documentary, "And So I Stayed," carries a sign promoting the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act during a rally in New York.
Grit Pictures LLC Copyright ©
Kim Dadou Brown, one of the domestic violence survivors featured in the documentary, "And So I Stayed," carries a sign promoting the Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act in New York.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, when organizations and individuals across the country unite to support and raise awareness for victims of domestic violence.

The month of awareness began in 1987, with Congress officially designating October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month two years later.

In 1995, several organizations providing domestic violence support formed the Domestic Violence Awareness Project. Its goal is “to support and promote national, tribal, territorial, state, and local advocacy networks in their ongoing public education efforts through public awareness, strategies, materials, resources, capacity-building, and technical assistance.”

This year, the DMVP is focused on action. It says domestic violence has been minimized and cuts to the family services “have increased barriers to safety for survivors and their children.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in three women experience domestic violence or domestic abuse in their lifetime.

The non-profit Middle Way House was founded in Bloomington in 1970 as a walk-in center that operated a 24-hour crisis hotline. In 2010, it opened New Wings, which houses Middle Way’s services and has six permanent one-bedroom apartments for survivors.

Middle Way says it “continues to support domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking affected individuals in every community.”

Raising awareness on campus, “And So I Stayed,” an award-winning documentary by Natalie Pattillo and Daniel A. Nelson, will be screened Saturday at 7 p.m. at the IU Cinema.

Watch: Official trailer for “And So I Stayed”

The film is about three female survivors of domestic abuse who spent years behind bars for fighting back against their attackers – and how the justice system fails in domestic violence cases.

Following the viewing, a panel featuring Pattillo, Kerry Hyatt Bennett, the Chief Legal Counsel for the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and Carrie Stillions, the Executive Director of Middle Way House, will take part in Q&A session.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll discuss the documentary, “And So I Stayed,” narratives about domestic abuse, impacts of funding cuts to domestic violence services, and how to support survivors.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0812 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to  news@indianapublicmedia.org.  

You can also record your questions and send them in through email. 

Guests
Natalie Pattillo, Filmmaker, “And So I Stayed”
Cindy Houston, former board member, Middle Way House
Andrea Mariani, PhD Candidate in Counseling Psychology, IU Kinsey Institute

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Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
See stories by Patrick Beane