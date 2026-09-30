How to deal with the growing impact of artificial intelligence

Since the launch of artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT nearly four years ago, the field of artificial intelligence has rapidly grown – changing the world along with it.

About half of all U.S. adults report using chatbots, and massive tech companies like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon have poured hundreds of billions of dollars into research and infrastructure to support and further develop the AI boom.

How fast artificial intelligence is developing has many people worried about dangers it might pose to humanity.

Read more: A guide to the different factions in the AI safety debate

President Trump this week gathered the leaders of the top technology firms in the U.S. for a summit at the White House. But instead of government regulation of AI, Trump and the industry leaders signed an accord saying they would self-police the development of AI.

Read more: Trump says top tech firms have sign accord to 'self-police' AI development

Another big concern with AI is the massive amount of computing power it takes to run it. And that means a rush to build data centers in communities across the country. In Indiana, almost 60 data centers are already operating, another 12 are under construction and more than two dozen are in the planning stage.

The construction of data centers has led to growing pushback from communities, who don’t want the massive facilities - and the water and energy needs that come with them – in their backyards.

Read more: Indiana counties turn to local restrictions against data centers

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll explore the growing pushback to data centers, how artificial intelligence impacts our daily lives, the landscape of AI regulation and what Hoosiers see as the future of artificial intelligence.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0812 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org. You can also record your questions and send them in through email.

Guests

Anna Kavanaugh, Citizens Action Coalition