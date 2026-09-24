How to deal with conflicting vaccine, food safety advice

Is my food safe to eat? Are vaccines and boosters safe to get? Who should I trust for medical advice? Should I be worried about measles?

Recent outbreaks of cyclosporiasis and recalls and warnings of fruits, vegetables, meat and even potato chips and pasta have people wondering what’s going on with our food supply.

A national survey by Navigator found 64% of women and 52% of men have changed what they eat due to food recalls.

Read more: Food for thought: Americans are concerned about what’s on their plate

And with flu season fast approaching, medical professionals continue to recommend flu vaccines for everyone over the age of six month, but especially for those over 65, pregnant or who have chronic health issues.

COVID vaccines are recommended for those over 65, with one shot in the fall and a booster six months later. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the COVID vaccine for children ages six months to 23 months.

But there’s been a lot of confusion and distrust of vaccines, driven by changing recommendations from the CDC and the FDA under the Trump administration.

Plus, as of this week, 17 cases of one of the most contagious illnesses in the world have been confirmed in Indiana after years of eradication. Measles primarily affects unvaccinated individuals, but according to the Indiana Department of Health, almost 10% of Indiana kindergarteners are not up to date on their measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines.

Read more: CDC's response to measles deaths stirs fears about agency's reliability

Medical groups are posting all their recommendations on websites, so "the public has clear, consistent, science-based guidance even while the federal process is in flux," Dr. Sandra Fryhofer of the American Medical Association told PBS.

On this week’s Noon Edition, we’ll talk with the medical experts about the recent outbreaks, impacts of changes at the CDC and FDA and where to find accurate health information this vaccine season.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0812 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to news@indianapublicmedia.org.

You can also record your questions and send them in through email.

Guests

Dr. Tom Hrisomalos, Infectious Disease Specialist, IU Health

Bill Sullivan, Professor of Pharmacology & Toxicology, IU School of Medicine

Eduardo Ximenes, Associate Professor, IU School of Public Health