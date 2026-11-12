Tornado confirmed in Vigo County Wednesday

A weak tornado touched down Wednesday evening in southern Vigo county, according to the National Weather Service.

An EF-0 tornado traveled along East Dallas Drive near Riley, Ind.

The NWS Indianapolis Office sent a survey crew to the area Thursday.

Read more: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 11 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Riley IN and Cory IN until 6:00 PM EST pic.twitter.com/jxNSnZIWya — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) November 11, 2026

An EF-0 category tornado has wind speeds between 65 to 85 mph.

Several social media videos showed the funnel forming and touching down in multiple rural areas.

The survey reported that one storm chaser’s video showed the tornado damaged a barn and pushed an RV off its foundation. The tornado then continued through trees but caused no additional damage.

No injuries have been reported at this time.