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Tornado confirmed in Vigo County Wednesday

WFIU | By Karl Templeton
Published November 12, 2026 at 3:56 PM EST
The EF-0 Tornado touched down in multiple rural areas.
Quentin Moseman
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The EF-0 Tornado touched down in multiple rural areas in Vigo County.

A weak tornado touched down Wednesday evening in southern Vigo county, according to the National Weather Service.

An EF-0 tornado traveled along East Dallas Drive near Riley, Ind.

The NWS Indianapolis Office sent a survey crew to the area Thursday.

Read more: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 11 p.m.

An EF-0 category tornado has wind speeds between 65 to 85 mph.

Several social media videos showed the funnel forming and touching down in multiple rural areas.

The survey reported that one storm chaser’s video showed the tornado damaged a barn and pushed an RV off its foundation. The tornado then continued through trees but caused no additional damage.

No injuries have been reported at this time.
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