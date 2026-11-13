IU lecturer’s firing upheld by Indy chancellor despite review board’s disagreement

Jessica Adams, an IU lecturer fired after sharing a controversial graphic in class , said Friday her punishment had been upheld despite a faculty review board having called for her reinstatement.

IU Indianapolis chancellor Latha Ramchand made the final decision and told Adams she would not get her job back.

In an October letter, Ramchand said she disagreed with the review board’s findings. The review board investigates formal faculty grievances and sanction appeals.

“Their recommendation was that I be reinstated and that I be reevaluated for the 2025 academic year,” Adams said. “Everybody was really hopeful that the chancellor would respond in some sort of positive way to such a strong recommendation. But unfortunately at the 11th hour, she finally sent her response, and it was just disregarding all of it.”

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The review board said IU had not made a reasonable case to support the firing and that essential fairness was not followed, inconsistent with IU policy. While review board opinions are not binding, chancellors must provide a written explanation if they reject them .

Ramchand defended the university’s process. She added that Adams has 15 business days to make a final appeal to President Pamela Whitten.

WFIU/WTIU reviewed documents that confirmed the board’s report and Ramchand’s letter. IU spokesperson Mark Bode said the university “does not comment on personnel matters.”

“To admit that so many administrators were wrong would be a huge nightmare for (Ramchand) and many other people,” Adams said. “It's like, ‘Well, let's just stay the course and continue to disregard the evidence that shows that the way we've treated this individual is really bad.’”

Trouble for Adams began after an anonymous complaint was submitted to the university and Senator Jim Banks over her use of “the pyramid of white supremacy” – a teaching tool approved of by the National Association of Social Workers that lists the phrase “Make America Great Again” as a form of covert white supremacy.

IU temporarily suspended Adams around a year ago and launched an investigation into her possible violation of a state law requiring faculty to present diverse viewpoints in class . Ramchand told her in May she would not be reappointed.

Adams said she plans sue IU with the help of the ACLU of Indiana. ACLU spokesperson Cody Thompson said the organization has “no comment at this time.”