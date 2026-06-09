IU lecturer investigated for intellectual diversity won’t be reappointed

An IU lecturer in the school of social work, investigated last year after displaying a graphic on white supremacy in class , will not be reappointed.

The University Alliance for Racial Justice called it a “termination.”

Jessica Adams learned last month in a letter from IU Indianapolis chancellor Latha Ramchand that her job is set to end June 30, the end of her current appointment.

Ramchand said the decision followed a performance evaluation covering the Spring 2026 semester. The letter did not provide further information. In November, IU told Adams a final determination on her appointment status was being delayed “based on information about your performance and conduct revealed in a recent Intellectual Diversity and BOT-15 investigation.”

A student filed an anonymous complaint against Adams under an Indiana law penalizing faculty found not to be presenting diverse viewpoints in class. The subject of the complaint was a graphic called the “pyramid of white supremacy,” which lists the Trump slogan “Make America Great Again” as one form of covert white supremacy.

The National Association of Social Workers defended her use of the graphic, which it said “is part of the ongoing discussion that students have throughout their social work education on the importance of cultural competency.”

Adams was removed from her class. When she returned, she was subject to observation by university monitors .

In a press release Tuesday, the University Alliance for Racial Justice said IU should have given Adams more notice per university policy . The group also called on IU “to publicly account for the role outside political pressure played in this case.”

University spokesperson Mark Bode said, “IU does not comment on personnel matters.”

Adams could not be reached for comment.

