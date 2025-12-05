© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Suspended IU prof returns to class — with university observers

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published December 5, 2025 at 4:46 PM EST
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Jessica Adams was formally sanctioned by IU at the end of its investigation, which started with an "intellectual diversity" complaint from a student.

IU School of Social Work lecturer Jessica Adams returned to graduate level class after a six-week suspension over a graphic she used illustrating different forms of white supremacy.

Adams was formally sanctioned by IU at the end of its investigation, which started with a complaint from a student. Adams is appealing the sanction.

“Within that common sanction, it contained many stipulations that I will need to abide by moving forward,” Adams said at a rally Friday outside Bryan Hall. “One of them is a very high level of monitoring.”

Since she’s resumed teaching her class, Diversity, Human Rights, and Social Justice, Adams said the university has put observers in all her classes.

“That’s been very upsetting, very humiliating,” she said.

Intellectual diversity procedures aren’t public, but Adams said the 17-page decision letter she was given included additional complaints about her teaching unrelated to the initial filing.

An IU spokesperson said in an email, "Indiana University is committed to academic freedom, following policies that uphold due process for faculty and provide a framework to best serve our students. IU cannot comment on individual personnel matters.”

The American Association of University Professors Bloomington chapter hosted the rally to support Adams, as well as criticize the Indiana Commission for Higher Education’s “American values” requirement for new degrees. It is calling on IU’s administration to respect the Chicago Principles.

Read more: Faculty Council chair sees opportunity with Chicago Principles

Adams was sanctioned under an Indiana law passed last year that allows students to submit complaints about faculty who they think are unlikely to foster “intellectual diversity” in the classroom.

Many such investigations have been opened, but removing a professor from class is unusual.

Professors and civil liberties groups have protested the law, although so far it’s held up in court.

The National Association of Social Workers defended her use of the Pyramid of White Supremacy, but it’s drawn criticism for including the phrase “Make America Great Again” as one form of covert white supremacy.

Adams also stood by her teaching aid.

“The profession of social work has a particular mission, vision, goals, values, ethics that we are trying to accomplish, and eliminating racism and white supremacy is one of them,” she said.
Tags
News Featured
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.