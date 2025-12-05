© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
IU trustees approve criteria for state mandated faculty reviews

WFIU | By Jeff Parrott, WVPE
Published December 5, 2025 at 2:17 PM EST
IU trustees Friday in South Bend.
Indiana University trustees Friday approved the final criteria for how faculty will be judged in annual reviews. If they fail to meet those criteria, even tenured professors can be fired.

Under a state law passed this spring, professors must undergo an annual performance review. The state recently added productivity requirements for faculty at public universities, based on their number of students and workload.

The board voted unanimously in South Bend to approve BOT-24, the university’s policy for how to handle the reviews. Faculty who don’t meet the new standards are put on a performance improvement plan before they can be fired.

The General Assembly passed the changes as a last-minute addition to the budget in April.

”These changes are not only required by Indiana law but they also are going to help the university recognize and reward our truly effective and productive faculty,” Board Vice-Chair Marilee Springer said.

But critics say the changes erode longstanding tenure protections that let researchers work on long-term projects that sustain scientific discovery.
Jeff Parrott, WVPE
