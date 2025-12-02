© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
New committee could act for IU Trustees between meetings, without full board

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published December 2, 2025 at 12:26 PM EST
Indiana University CFO Jason Dudich presents the 2026 operating bugdet to the Board of Trustees.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The IU Board of Trustees in June.

This story has been updated with the release of the full Dec. 4-5 schedule.

A proposal for the IU Board of Trustees to consider Friday could allow a smaller group of members to conduct official business between regular meetings.

James Bopp Jr., chair of the new Governance Committee, introduced the resolution in a Zoom meeting Tuesday morning. The new Executive Committee would be able to act on behalf of the full board, with some limits. 

“There are about a dozen or so of those,” Bopp said. “They are pretty obvious kinds of things that you would want the board itself to do, rather than a committee of the board, as important as the executive committee will be.”

Members of the committee, whose membership was not announced, will not be able to select officers, amend bylaws or appoint a president without approval from the full board. 

Trustees did not say Tuesday morning why they proposed the amendment.  

Ordinarily the Board of Trustees meets four times a year, but the Executive Committee will allow it to act more often.

The governance committee voted to advance several other proposals, including a code of conduct. It would bind trustees to secrecy regarding closed-door executive sessions and conversations with attorneys, entitle them to information related to their duties and a conflict-of-interest policy.

If a trustee violates the code and the board is unable to reach a resolution, the chair could make a confidential report to the governor, who has authority to appoint and remove trustees at will.

While it was not discussed Tuesday, the board will also vote to approve changes to the university's post-tenure review and faculty productivity policy, BOT-24.

The board is meeting at IU South Bend this week to vote on these amendments at its regular meeting.
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.