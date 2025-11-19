© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Faculty Council chair sees opportunity with Chicago Principles

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published November 19, 2025 at 3:52 PM EST
Both men have been involved in pro-Palestine protests on campus and were arrested by the State Police for trespassing in April. The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office refused to file those charges.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
A candlelight vigil for free speech at IU Bloomington in fall 2024. IU continues receiving national attention for free speech controversies, but faculty council co-chair Bill Ramos is hopeful adopting the Chicago Principles is a step in the right direction.

The president of Indiana University is asking faculty government to consider adopting the Chicago Principlesa set of guidelines about free speech on campus. One faculty leader said he’s optimistic, despite the university’s recent clashes over censorship.

Over 100 other universities have adopted the 2014 report, which calls for administrations to limit interference with free speech and for students and faculty to tolerate views they oppose.

Bill Ramos, co-chair of the University Faculty Council and leader of the Bloomington Faculty Council, said they can’t afford to miss this opportunity.

“I think we are on the precipice of a really beautiful thing, if we allow it to happen,” he said. “I think it's going to probably ask that some people back away from some current feelings they have.”

Those feelings run deep on the Bloomington campus, where faculty voted overwhelmingly last year that they had no confidence in President Pamela Whitten, after the university canceled or attempted to cancel events related to speech on Israel and Palestine.

Ramos acknowledged frustration and low morale at his home campus but said he’s an optimist.

“I feel like it's a trust fall, right?” he said. “But if we don't take it, what chance did we ever have?”

Read more: How IU’s Turning Point USA chapter navigated the tumult of a murder, a vigil, and an Auditorium event

The Chicago Principles aren’t policies and can’t be enforced, but they’re a symbolic move toward mending the university’s contentious climate.

Geoffrey Stone, a law professor at the University of Chicago, chaired the committee that wrote the document in 2014, after a nationwide series of protests against controversial speakers on campuses.

Stone wrote the report specifically for his university, and he never expected it to be adopted so widely. The document heavily references the university’s own history, but it’s since become a free speech standard.

“As principles, I think they're correct and I think they've stood up quite well, and that's why so many universities and colleges have adopted them,” he said.

The report calls on the university community to respect differences of opinion, while compelling administrators to protect free speech “in an open and aggressive fashion,” in Stone’s words.

“There's really very little indication that a principled application of the Chicago Principles has caused any real problems,” he said. “Basically, it has served the universities well.”

The report also carves out space for time, place and manner restrictions that allow universities to limit some expressive activity, but the report says these should be “narrow exceptions.”

“It is vitally important that these exceptions never be used in a manner inconsistent with the University’s commitment to a completely free and open discussion of ideas,” it says.

Some of IU’s recent free speech controversies are homegrown, but others come from the statehouse. A law passed last year allowing universities to investigate professors for the political content of their teaching recently led to IU pulling one lecturer from her class.

“Obviously in a state university, the state law will dictate what the policies are,” Stone said. “But I would hope that the state laws are consistent with the Chicago Principles.”

Once the University Faculty Council has made a recommendation on the document, Whitten has asked them to submit it for her approval.
Tags
News Top
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.