IU limits frat activities

Indiana University spelled out what the 27 organizations the IFC represents can and can’t do for the foreseeable future, in a Friday evening letter to the Interfraternity Council.

Vice Chancellor for Student Life Lamar Hylton’s letter told fraternity leadership that the organizations can’t host social events, drinking, high profile performers, philanthropy events, group activities, tailgates, brotherhood events or pledge events.

Hylton said these restrictions follow numerous issues involving hazing and dangerous activities. The university put Tau Epsilon Phi on a cease-and-desist Friday for hazing. Earlier this month, IU placed Beta Chi Theta on the same order.

In October, multiple students were hospitalized or required medical attention because of hazing incidents at Phi Kappa Psi and Alpha Epsilon Pi, landing both chapters on the university’s cease-and-desist list.

IU’s website calls cease-and-desist “an interim measure placed upon certain aspects of chapter operations when there is an immediate threat or ongoing investigation.”

The university also suspended all social activities for Sigma Phi Epsilon in October for “endangering others.”

Chancellor David A. Reingold previously contacted the IFC regarding conduct issues. He also authorized increased police presence and an expedited conduct and sanctioning process.

Hylton’s letter said that “despite this administrative support and intervention, we continue to experience unhealthy and risky behaviors from IFC chapters.”

According to the letter, IFC groups that violate the university’s sanctions can face additional consequences, such as being charged with organizational misconduct.

Hylton’s letter highlighted the gravity of the situation: “The severity of these restrictions reflects the seriousness of the misconduct allegations we have received. Let me be unequivocally clear: Indiana University will not tolerate activities that put our students in harm's way or defy the law and our core values.”

He added: “Your ability to thrive and, frankly, to continue as organizations on this campus, hinges on your collective and immediate dedication to accountability and safety.”

According to IU’s website, more than 8,000 students are part of a sorority or fraternity.

Hylton said the fraternities can still engage in community service with outside agencies, gather in small groups as individual friends, participate in intramurals, hold elections, attend awards, and conduct required programming.

