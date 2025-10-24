© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Hazing reports lead to sanction against another IU fraternity

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published October 24, 2025 at 4:28 PM EDT
An Indiana University police vehicle.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News

Alpha Epsilon Pi has been sanctioned by Indiana University after reports of hazing on three days that caused three injuries requiring medical attention.

IU gave the fraternity a cease and desist order that prohibits it from hosting or attending social and recruiting events, among other restrictions.

The IU Police Department says it's investigating possible criminal violations.

The IUPD reported the accusations in an email to campus late Friday afternoon. The email was required by the federal Clery Campus Safety Act.

A report made to police Friday said there was hazing at Alpha Epsilon Pi on Sept. 20 and Oct. 10 and 12.

Alpha Epsilon Pi also received cease and desist restrictions from the university in 2022.

Earlier this week, IU announced sanctions against Phi Kappa Psi after reports of hazing.
WFIU/WTIU News
