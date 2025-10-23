© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

We are experiencing a technical issue with our WTIU digital streams which may impact YouTube TV, HULU Live TV, Amazon, Local Now, PBS.org, the PBS App, and streaming on WTIU.org. Our programming lineup may differ from our usual schedule as we work to resolve this issue. Broadcasts are not impacted on cable, over-the-air receivers, DISH, or DirecTV Stream at this time.

IU fraternity placed on cease and desist, IUPD investigating due to hazing

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published October 23, 2025 at 4:06 PM EDT
IUPD is investigating a hazing incident that occurred last week at IU’s chapter of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
IUPD is investigating a hazing incident that occurred last week at IU’s chapter of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.

The Indiana University Police Department is investigating a hazing incident that occurred at IU’s chapter of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, according to IU Notify. 

The fraternity was placed on cease-and-desist effective Tuesday for hazing, which suspends all chapter activities until further notice. IUPD received a report that at least two individuals were hospitalized from injuries in a hazing incident. 

Police said the incident occurred between late Oct.15 and early Oct. 16 at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house. No suspects have been named individually.  

Executive Director for Hazing Prevention Network Todd Shelton said hazing doesn’t belong on any campus or in any organization or team. Educating people on it, making clear channels to report it and holding those who are guilty accountable is crucial in reducing and eliminating hazing, he said. 

“It's deadly at its worst but can certainly impact people's emotions and psychological being and their physical being, depending on the activities that they're forced in,” Shelton said. 

The university also conducts its own investigation. Both the university’s and IUPD’s investigations will determine potential disciplinary and legal actions, according to an IU spokesperson.  

Hazing is illegal in Indiana and prohibited at IU.  

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call IUPD at 812-855-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-317-262-8477.
Tags
News Local NewsFeatured
Natalie Fitzgibbons
See stories by Natalie Fitzgibbons

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.