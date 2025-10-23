IU fraternity placed on cease and desist, IUPD investigating due to hazing

The Indiana University Police Department is investigating a hazing incident that occurred at IU’s chapter of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, according to IU Notify.

The fraternity was placed on cease-and-desist effective Tuesday for hazing, which suspends all chapter activities until further notice. IUPD received a report that at least two individuals were hospitalized from injuries in a hazing incident.

Police said the incident occurred between late Oct.15 and early Oct. 16 at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house. No suspects have been named individually.

Executive Director for Hazing Prevention Network Todd Shelton said hazing doesn’t belong on any campus or in any organization or team. Educating people on it, making clear channels to report it and holding those who are guilty accountable is crucial in reducing and eliminating hazing, he said.

“It's deadly at its worst but can certainly impact people's emotions and psychological being and their physical being, depending on the activities that they're forced in,” Shelton said.

The university also conducts its own investigation. Both the university’s and IUPD’s investigations will determine potential disciplinary and legal actions, according to an IU spokesperson.

Hazing is illegal in Indiana and prohibited at IU.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call IUPD at 812-855-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-317-262-8477.