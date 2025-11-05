Three sexual assaults reported in 3 days at IU

Three cases of sexual assault were reported in the span of three days this week. All occurred at different locations on Indiana University’s campus, according to an IU Police Department crime notice.

Police received a report of rape Sunday that took place at Eigenmann Hall that morning. The victim declined to press charges, according to the IUPD Daily Crime and Fire Log.

IUPD received another report of rape Monday that took place Saturday evening at IU’s chapter of Chi Phi fraternity. The case is open.

An attempted rape was reported Tuesday that took place Saturday night at Forest Quadrangle. The suspect involved is not affiliated with IU. This report was made to the Office of Civil Rights Compliance and was not directly reported to IUPD, according to IUPD Public Information Officer Hannah Cornett.

The three suspects are known to the victims and the university, according to the crime notice. IUPD encourages anyone with information on these crimes or other crimes to call IUPD at 812-855-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

An Indiana Daily Student article states IUPD has received 19 reports of sexual violence so far this school year.