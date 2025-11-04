IU fraternity placed on interim directives list for endangering others

The Indiana University chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon has been placed on the interim directives list effective Oct. 31. The fraternity’s social activities have been suspended.

The investigation of the fraternity is ongoing, IU spokesperson Mark Bode wrote in a statement. Interim directives are placed on a chapter when it’s alleged behaviors have or may cause harm toward its members and/or the community, Bode wrote.

Sigma Phi Epsilon is the third Greek life organization to face disciplinary actions in the last two weeks. Alpha Epsilon Pi and Phi Kappa Psi were placed under cease and desist for hazing.

Beta Chi Theta and Chi Phi are also under the interim directives list for hazing.

According to IU Police Department's Public Information Officer Hannah Cornett, IU’s Office of Student Conduct is currently handling Sigma Phi Epsilon’s case and IUPD is not involved.