© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Our Terre Haute 95.1 FM signal is temporarily off the air while we address a technical issue with the FAA. Thanks for your patience — you can still listen anytime at wfiu.org.

IU fraternity placed on interim directives list for endangering others

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published November 4, 2025 at 2:10 PM EST
Sigma Phi Epsilon has been placed on the interim directive's list effective Oct. 31 for endangering others.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Sigma Phi Epsilon has been placed on the interim directive's list effective Oct. 31 for endangering others.

The Indiana University chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon has been placed on the interim directives list effective Oct. 31. The fraternity’s social activities have been suspended.  

The investigation of the fraternity is ongoing, IU spokesperson Mark Bode wrote in a statement. Interim directives are placed on a chapter when it’s alleged behaviors have or may cause harm toward its members and/or the community, Bode wrote.   

Sigma Phi Epsilon is the third Greek life organization to face disciplinary actions in the last two weeks.  Alpha Epsilon Pi and Phi Kappa Psi were placed under cease and desist for hazing.  

Beta Chi Theta and Chi Phi are also under the interim directives list for hazing.  

According to IU Police Department's Public Information Officer Hannah Cornett, IU’s Office of Student Conduct is currently handling Sigma Phi Epsilon’s case and IUPD is not involved.
Tags
News Local News
Natalie Fitzgibbons
See stories by Natalie Fitzgibbons

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.