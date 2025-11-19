IDS print editions are back, with news

The Indiana Daily Student print editions are returning and will hit stands Nov. 20. This Thanksgiving edition will include news; the University had directed the IDS last month not to print news in special edition newspapers.

Then-student media advisor, Jim Rodenbush, received an email Oct. 7 from the University advising the IDS not to include news in their print editions.

"Jim said that he would not do it," said Andrew Miller, IDS co-editor-in-chief. "He said that he would not directly tell us to not print news in the newspaper. He considered it censorship and a content-based decision which lies firmly in our hands."

After Rodenbush’s decision, he received a letter on Oct. 14 informing him of his immediate termination as IU’s student media advisor.

Hours after Rodenbush’s termination, the University informed the IDS that there would no longer be any print editions of the IDS.

Weeks later, on Oct. 30, IU Bloomington Chancellor, David Reingold reversed the decision in a letter to the editors .

"This decision was the correct call, and we’re glad it’s been made," wrote Hilkowitz and Miller in their article, LETTER FROM THE EDITORS: IDS to continue printing after IU reverses course . "After weeks of negative publicity for the university, of fears in our newsroom and on campus, of confusion, of pushback, we’re now on a solid trajectory toward real solutions for student media."

Hilkowitz confirmed that the University also backtracked on their decision to advise the IDS to not print news.

“We've been told by Media School administrators that the initial directive to not print news no longer applies,” wrote Hilkowitz in a statement.

The Thanksgiving edition will be in IDS stands Nov 20. The next print edition is scheduled just before IU’s winter break on Thursday, Dec. 18.