Redevelopment Commission rejects bids for Hopewell East, expects to open for new bids in 2026

Bloomington’s redevelopment commission rejected all five of the bids it received during public offerings for development on Hopewell East at its Monday meeting.

Hopewell East makes up three blocks of the 24-acre former hospital site that the city obtained from IU Health more than five years ago to create a new neighborhood geared to affordable and diverse housing options.

The city’s 2021 master plan says Hopewell East is geared to multi-family residential housing.

At Monday’s meeting attorney for the city Dana Kerr said bids the city received for Hopewell East, “were not ones that would be able to be completed based on limitations of funding.”

He said to move forward, the city needs to reject those offers and reevaluate options for developing the area.

Bloomington’s Housing and Neighborhood Development director Anna Killion-Hanson said the city anticipates having a new public offering for Hopewell East in 2026.

The city also rejected bids for the Hopewell South portion of the project this year in favor of creating a plan and zoning options that would allow local developers to work from pre-approved designs.