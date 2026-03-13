Nine charged in Miami Correctional Facility killing

Nine prisoners at Miami Correctional Facility face charges in the killing of fellow inmate J Trinidad Ramirez.

Court documents say security footage shows multiple people stabbing Ramirez in a prison dayroom last November.

An autopsy concluded the cause of death was 13 stab wounds, including to the back and lungs.

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One prisoner, Na-son Smith, is charged with murder, while the rest received lesser charges of aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon.