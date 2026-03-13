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Nine charged in Miami Correctional Facility killing

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published March 13, 2026 at 3:15 PM EDT
Ethan Sandweiss
/
WFIU/WTIU News
One prisoner, Na-son Smith, is charged with murder, while the rest received lesser charges of aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Nine prisoners at Miami Correctional Facility face charges in the killing of fellow inmate J Trinidad Ramirez.

Court documents say security footage shows multiple people stabbing Ramirez in a prison dayroom last November.

An autopsy concluded the cause of death was 13 stab wounds, including to the back and lungs.

Read more: Lawmakers demand answers after ICE detainee dies at Miami Correctional Facility

One prisoner, Na-son Smith, is charged with murder, while the rest received lesser charges of aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Miami Correctional also houses ICE prisoners held for immigration offenses, although the two groups are housed separately.
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Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss
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