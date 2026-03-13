Nine charged in Miami Correctional Facility killing
Nine prisoners at Miami Correctional Facility face charges in the killing of fellow inmate J Trinidad Ramirez.
Court documents say security footage shows multiple people stabbing Ramirez in a prison dayroom last November.
An autopsy concluded the cause of death was 13 stab wounds, including to the back and lungs.
Read more: Lawmakers demand answers after ICE detainee dies at Miami Correctional Facility
One prisoner, Na-son Smith, is charged with murder, while the rest received lesser charges of aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon.
Miami Correctional also houses ICE prisoners held for immigration offenses, although the two groups are housed separately.