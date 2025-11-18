© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Teen charged as adult for murders in Owen County

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published November 18, 2025 at 3:50 PM EST
The Owen County Courthouse.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The Owen County Courthouse.

A 15-year-old boy in Owen County is being charged as an adult with two counts of felony murder for allegedly killing two family members, including his father, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in adult court Oct. 29.  

The Owen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 3:42 p.m. on Aug. 9 in the 1500 block of Truesdel Road in Quincy. Officers found 61-year-old Jeffrey Fauber and 41-year-old Grantham Chandler dead from gunshot wounds.  

Read more: Two people found dead in Owen County; juvenile detained

Around 4 p.m. 15-year-old Jeremiah Dill entered the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and turned himself in. Dill made several statements to officers such as “I killed my parents,” “I killed my father,” “I’m fighting demons” and “the guns are in that car that I killed him with.”  

Police were told that Dill had a history of making threats to kill his father and other family members, and reported he would do so by knowing where the guns were located in the house. The Department of Child Services became involved after the threats were reported. Dill was released from a mental health facility two days before the double homicide.  

A safety plan was made to ensure all firearms in the house were locked up, according to the affidavit.  

The pretrial conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 11, the final pretrial conference/hearing for 10:30 a.m. on March 6 and the jury trial is set for 9 a.m. on April 14.  
