Turkey Day! Thanksgiving offerings round-up

Food Pantries

Pantry 729 will be continuing their annual Thanksgiving box program from 3-7 p.m. on November 21 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 22. They are also delivering Thanksgiving boxes starting November 20.

Monroe Community Kitchen is serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner on November 27 from 3-6 p.m. at both of their Bloomington locations.

The First Baptist Church in Bedford will provide free dinners on Thanksgiving Day from 2-5 p.m. Delivery is also available.

Pantries closed on Thanksgiving Day include Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard, IU Crimson Cupboard, and Tabitha’s Storehouse, though each are open to the community either the week before or days leading up to Thanksgiving.

Restaurants offering Thanksgiving Menus

Chef’s Table Catering is selling a traditional Thanksgiving family meal that can be ordered before November 17 and picked up the day before Thanksgiving. The order can feed up to 10 people.

FARMBloomington will host a dinner on Thanksgiving Day from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Meals are $62 and require a reservation, though they are also offering meal take-aways with group or individual options.

Hive will have a Thanksgiving meal for four people along with whole pies, stuffing, or cookies available for pickup from November 25 to 27. Those interested should place their order before November 22.

The IU Tudor Room is also hosting a Thanksgiving meal from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Reservations are required. Each adult is $65 and $28 for those aged 12 and under.

Bob Evans offers a variety of “farmhouse feasts” available to order and reheat at home along with holiday meals served on Thanksgiving Day. Meals can include either turkey or ham and range from four to ten servings, and side options can also be purchased separately.

Cracker Barrel also sells Thanksgiving dinners to pick up and reheat at home. The meals can be picked up from November 22-30.

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving Day, Amrit India is open from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30-9 p.m.

While both offer pre-orders, Bob Evans and Cracker Barrel will also be open on Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. respectively.

Homey Honey Pot and Sushi will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunny Palace will be open 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Korea Restaurant will offer carry-out from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Taste of India will be open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thanksgiving Events

The fourth annual B-Town Turkey Trot will happen on Thanksgiving morning from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. The 5k race begins and ends in Switchyard Park and goes through Bloomington’s B-Line Trail. Registration costs $30 per person.

On the day after Thanksgiving, head to downtown Bloomington for the Canopy of Lights celebration. Festivities kick off at 6 p.m. and include live music, photos with Santa, and a lighting ceremony. Bring your loved ones and holiday cheer!

This list will be updated.

Do you have an event you wish to be included? Email news@indianapublicmedia.org.