After slow start, Indiana rolls past Wisconsin, improves to 11-0

For 30 minutes on Saturday, second-ranked Indiana looked every bit like a team playing its sixth straight game near the end of a rigorous regular season.

But after a sluggish start and a mere 10–7 lead at halftime, the Hoosiers surged ahead with a 21-point second half to defeat Wisconsin 31–7 at Memorial Stadium, closing out an undefeated home slate and improving their record to 11-0.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza completed 22 of 24 passes, including four touchdowns, keeping his Heisman Trophy hopes rolling.

“We looked kind of tired and a little bit lethargic,” IU coach Curt Cignetti said.

Things changed in the second half.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, already rewriting IU's record book, delivered another strong performance.

He completed 22 of 24 passes, including four touchdowns, setting Indiana’s single-season record with his 30th scoring pass.

The momentum flipped after halftime. Indiana marched down the field for a go-ahead touchdown, Memorial Stadium erupted, and the Hoosiers never looked back.

A defensive takeaway set up another quick score, part of a 21–0 second-half run.

“It’s a tale of two halves,” Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell said. “In the first half … that’s the way you’d draw it up for us. The second half was the exact opposite. We gave up big plays, turned the ball over, and it’s really difficult for us to overcome those kinds of things.”

Despite the loss, the Badgers found encouragement when word came that running back Gideon Ituka, who was taken off the field on a stretcher, had feeling in his extremities.

For Indiana’s seniors, the afternoon carried even more weight. Many may have played their final home game, and the emotions were evident.

“I just kind of stop… and appreciate things,” linebacker Aiden Fisher said.

The Hoosiers will now get a long-awaited off week to heal before turning their attention to rival Purdue and the postseason that awaits.