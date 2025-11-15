© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

After slow start, Indiana rolls past Wisconsin, improves to 11-0

WFIU | By Alexandra Halm
Published November 15, 2025 at 6:44 PM EST
IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza during IU's victory Saturday over Wisconsin.
Alexandra Halm
IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza during IU's victory Saturday over Wisconsin.

For 30 minutes on Saturday, second-ranked Indiana looked every bit like a team playing its sixth straight game near the end of a rigorous regular season.

But after a sluggish start and a mere 10–7 lead at halftime, the Hoosiers surged ahead with a 21-point second half to defeat Wisconsin 31–7 at Memorial Stadium, closing out an undefeated home slate and improving their record to 11-0.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza completed 22 of 24 passes, including four touchdowns, keeping his Heisman Trophy hopes rolling.

“We looked kind of tired and a little bit lethargic,” IU coach Curt Cignetti said.

Things changed in the second half.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, already rewriting IU's record book, delivered another strong performance.

He completed 22 of 24 passes, including four touchdowns, setting Indiana’s single-season record with his 30th scoring pass.

The momentum flipped after halftime. Indiana marched down the field for a go-ahead touchdown, Memorial Stadium erupted, and the Hoosiers never looked back.

A defensive takeaway set up another quick score, part of a 21–0 second-half run.

“It’s a tale of two halves,” Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell said. “In the first half … that’s the way you’d draw it up for us. The second half was the exact opposite. We gave up big plays, turned the ball over, and it’s really difficult for us to overcome those kinds of things.”

Despite the loss, the Badgers found encouragement when word came that running back Gideon Ituka, who was taken off the field on a stretcher, had feeling in his extremities.

For Indiana’s seniors, the afternoon carried even more weight. Many may have played their final home game, and the emotions were evident.

“I just kind of stop… and appreciate things,” linebacker Aiden Fisher said.

The Hoosiers will now get a long-awaited off week to heal before turning their attention to rival Purdue and the postseason that awaits.
Tags
News TopLocal News
Alexandra Halm
Student studying Sports Broadcasting at Indiana University Bloomington from Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey
See stories by Alexandra Halm

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.