© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Fisher expects emotional Senior Day game against Wisconsin

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published November 14, 2025 at 3:41 PM EST
IU linebacker Aiden Fisher.
Indiana University Athletics
IU linebacker Aiden Fisher.

Unless there's a home playoff game, Saturday's Senior Day game at noon against Wisconsin will probably be star linebacker Aiden Fisher's final game at Memorial Stadium.

He is third on the team in tackles and first in quarterback hurries, despite missing almost two full games with an injury.

Ahead of the second-ranked Hoosiers (10-0) facing the Badgers (3-6), Fisher recalled coming to Bloomington as one of the players coach Curt Cignetti brought with him from James Madison.

"Yeah, honestly, it was a weird feeling," Fisher said. "At first, I didn't know if anybody was going to, you know, have hard feelings with a coach bringing his own guys."

Fisher says he concentrated on building relationships off the field with his new teammates. Eventually, he emerged as a leader on the defense, a role that suits him well, said teammate and linebacker Rolijah Hardy.

"He’s a great leader," Hardy said. "He's always been the loudest one in the room."

IU has a 21-2 record in Fisher's two seasons in Bloomington. He said he'll be in a reflective mood before Saturday's Senior Day game.

"Yeah, I'm an emotional person," Fisher said. "So you know when Saturday comes, there might be some moments in there with me and my mom, my sisters, my stepdad. But just thinking about, you know, when I first got here to to, you know, where I am now as a person and a player."

Cignetti emphasized that Saturday is hardly the end for the Hoosiers. They play at Purdue in the regular-season finale before a probable match against Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship.

After that, a College Football Playoff berth awaits, perhaps even a first-round bye.

"I think all the guys really are focused in on today and what lies ahead, but those guys have been tremendous foundational pieces for the program back at JMU and here at Indiana," Cignetti said. "They're great players, great people, great leaders. There's a number of them.

"I doubt that any of them are thinking about the end right now because everybody understands sort of where we're at and what's possible."
Tags
News Local News
WFIU/WTIU News
See stories by WFIU/WTIU News

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.