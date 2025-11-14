Ellettsville and Richland Township explore merger

Residents of Ellettsville and Richland Township may be able to vote next year on merging.

The 35-square-mile township which includes the town had a population over 15,000 at the last census. Incorporating them into one municipality would more than double Ellettsville’s population.

The Ellettsville Town Council and Richland Township held their first joint work session Friday to explore the plan. The town plans to select representatives for a reorganization committee by Nov. 21 and the township by Dec. 5.

William Ellis serves on the Ellettsville Town Council and described the move as the “most historic and biggest thing that Ellettsville has considered in their history.” He said that would give township residents a bigger voice in local government and open the town to new opportunities for grants and funding.

“This is kind of a once in a lifetime opportunity for residents in Monroe County to have a town do this,” Ellis said. “We're not doing it by forcible annexation. We're doing it by a reorganization.”

The proposal being explored wouldn’t just put Richland under the current government structure, it would create an entirely new town.

“This will be a new governmental entity,” Ellis said. “I do hope it's still called Ellettsville, and no one's talked about otherwise, even though I did mention they technically could change.”

The township includes both Ellettsville and unincorporated Monroe County, parts of which are areas fighting annexation by Bloomington .

Those areas might also vote on joining Ellettsville, depending on the outcome of a lawsuit to block the annexation.

“If the court case goes against the city of Bloomington, then they would be part of the consolidation. If it doesn't, they wouldn't be,” Ellis said.

The town council considers incorporation a preemptive solution to troubles down the road.

Some Indiana lawmakers want to eliminate township governments entirely next session. Combined with the loss of property tax revenue after new restrictions from the statehouse, that adds some urgency. The incorporation would slightly increase local tax rates.

The town council is looking at last year’s merger of Sheridan and Adams Township as a model for its plans.

According to a timeline drawn up by consultants, a reorganization plan should be drafted by April for the referendum to be ready at the general election in November.