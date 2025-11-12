© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Ellettsville high school band wins state championships for fourth year in a row

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published November 12, 2025 at 1:34 PM EST
The Edgewood High School Marching Mustangs won their fourth consecutive state championship at the marching band finals Saturday.  

Band director Aaron Wells said the team’s winning streak has been incredible for the students.  

“I’ve got a group of seniors now that have never lost state finals,” Wells said. “They don’t know what it’s like to walk out of there and not be first place.”   

Wells said that while the students are talented and driven, a lot of the team’s success can be attributed to the hard work of their parents.   

“They made breakfast for us in the parking lot of Lucas Oil, they moved all the props, they got their kids to practice … know they were doing it all just to make sure that their kids had a great performance that day—not just their kids, but every kid in the band.”  

The Ellettsville team has been ranked first in the Indiana State School Music Association’s Class C finals for marching band since 2022. Class C includes schools with enrollments of 550-900.
Eddie Stewart
