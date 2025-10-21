© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Students skeptical as Media School announces task force on editorial independence

WFIU | By Myah Garza
Published October 21, 2025 at 11:12 AM EDT
The Media School
File photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Indiana University Media School Dean Dave Tolchinsky has launched a new task force to safeguard the editorial independence and financial stability of student media, including the Indiana Daily Student, IUSTV, and WIUX.

Indiana University Media School Dean Dave Tolchinsky has announced a new task force aimed at ensuring the editorial independence and financial sustainability of student media, including the Indiana Daily Student, IUSTV, and WIUX.

But students remained skeptical after the Media School fired its director of student media and abruptly shut down the print edition of the IDS. The moves and the optics created national news and accusations of censorship.

The Task Force on the Editorial Independence and Financial Sustainability of the Indiana Daily Student/Student Media will include faculty, staff, students, and alumni. According to the announcement, the group will build on last year’s ad hoc committee report and develop new recommendations on how editorial and business operations can work together as IU’s student media move toward financial stability.

“The Media School remains deeply committed to the editorial independence and financial sustainability of student media,” Tolchinsky said in the announcement. “This task force represents an opportunity to take that commitment even further—by strengthening the foundations that support it.”

But student leaders at the Indiana Daily Student say the university must demonstrate transparency and genuine commitment to the task force’s recommendations.

“We see a lot of potential with this new task force but need clarity on who exactly will be on the committee and clear, genuine commitments from IU and The Media School that they will follow the committee's recommendations—and not attempt to water down any committee's findings,” co-editors Mia Hilkowitz and Andrew Miller said in a joint statement. “Current students must be involved. A committee and its recommendations mean nothing if the university doesn't commit to following through.”

Hilkowitz added that she and Miller were not consulted before the task force’s formation and were informed only about 20 minutes before the announcement was made to faculty.

The announcement also comes as the Indiana High School Press Association (IHSPA) says it is suspending its relationship with IU and The Media School.

In a statement released Sunday, IHSPA said the decision was in response to recent administrative actions it called “an unacceptable infringement on press freedom,” including the dismissal of Student Media Director Jim Rodenbush and the removal of a story from the IDS’s Homecoming edition.

The organization described those actions as “a clear violation of journalistic ethics and First Amendment principles” and said it stands “in full support of the journalists at the Indiana Daily Student and all who champion their rights.”

The task force’s composition and timeline are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Myah Garza
Myah Garza is a reporter with WTIU-WFIU News and recent graduate of Indiana University. She double majored in psychology and journalism with a concentration in reporting and writing.
See stories by Myah Garza

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.