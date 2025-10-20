© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Carlson to speak at IU Turning Point USA event Tuesday night

WFIU | By Patrick Beane
Published October 20, 2025 at 11:45 AM EDT
Tucker Carlson speaks at a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/AP
/
AP
Tucker Carlson speaks at a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson will be speaking at a Turning Point USA event at the Indiana University Auditorium Tuesday night.

Carlson is among the guest speakers who have stepped in to continue Charlie Kirk’s “American Comeback Tour.” Kirk was shot and killed during a stop on the tour at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

There are no tickets remaining for the event, but a standby line will be allowed to form at 4:40 p.m. Doors open for the event at 5:30.

IU police said the event would be appropriately staffed.

“In order to maintain the highest level of safety, IU Public Safety does not provide specific security information,” IUPD said in a statement. “We encourage anyone who sees suspicious behavior to report it online or by calling 911.”

Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012. It has chapters at more than 850 universities around the country, including Indiana University. The local chapter hosted a memorial service for Kirk on Sept. 14. Hundreds attended the event on campus. Indiana U.S. Senator Todd Young, Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith and Attorney General Todd Rokita were among the speakers.

The organization is moving forward with Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, as its CEO.

"Each stop is a chance to honor Charlie’s mission and keep the fight alive," the Turning Point USA website reads. "We know he wouldn’t want us to surrender or be coerced into silence. Free speech is only free if we use our voices."

Carlson was a host on Fox News before he and the network parted ways in 2023. He now runs the Tucker Carlson Network.
Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
See stories by Patrick Beane

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

