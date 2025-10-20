Carlson to speak at IU Turning Point USA event Tuesday night

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson will be speaking at a Turning Point USA event at the Indiana University Auditorium Tuesday night.

Carlson is among the guest speakers who have stepped in to continue Charlie Kirk’s “American Comeback Tour.” Kirk was shot and killed during a stop on the tour at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

There are no tickets remaining for the event, but a standby line will be allowed to form at 4:40 p.m. Doors open for the event at 5:30.

IU police said the event would be appropriately staffed.

“In order to maintain the highest level of safety, IU Public Safety does not provide specific security information,” IUPD said in a statement. “We encourage anyone who sees suspicious behavior to report it online or by calling 911.”

Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012. It has chapters at more than 850 universities around the country, including Indiana University. The local chapter hosted a memorial service for Kirk on Sept. 14. Hundreds attended the event on campus. Indiana U.S. Senator Todd Young, Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith and Attorney General Todd Rokita were among the speakers.

The organization is moving forward with Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, as its CEO.

"Each stop is a chance to honor Charlie’s mission and keep the fight alive," the Turning Point USA website reads. "We know he wouldn’t want us to surrender or be coerced into silence. Free speech is only free if we use our voices."

Carlson was a host on Fox News before he and the network parted ways in 2023. He now runs the Tucker Carlson Network.