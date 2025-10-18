© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

'No Kings' protest draws hundreds to courthouse square

WFIU | By Elyse Perry
Published October 18, 2025 at 4:57 PM EDT
Protesters carried signs opposing the Trump administration and what they called anti-democratic actions.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Hundreds of people gathered around the Monroe County Courthouse Saturday for the "No Kings" protest.

Cars honked as they drove by the “No Kings” protest at the Bloomington Courthouse Saturday afternoon, their horns joining the chanting and cheering that filled the air.

The protest was organized by 50501, a movement opposing what they call anti-democratic actions of the Trump administration.

Protestors, some dressed as Spider-Man, dinosaurs and even a shark, stood along Walnut Street, holding signs that read “Honk for freedom” and “No crowns, no thrones, no kings.”

The crowd, ranging from young children with their parents to great grandparents, began gathering around 11 a.m., three hours before the start of the protest. Security and first aid teams arrived around noon.

More than 2,500 “No Kings” protests were expected to take place around the United States and 19 countries around the world Saturday.

“We're a grassroots organization started when Trump got elected: 50 states, 50 protests, one movement,” said Sandy Washburn, one of the protest organizers. “It started on Reddit.”

Washburn was supposed to be in St. Louis is weekend roller skating as Mario. Instead, she helped organize the protest because she believes in its importance.

“Just like visibility, so people see how many people are dissatisfied with executive overreach,” Washburn said. “Congress doesn't seem to have a spine or know their duty. The rule of law is just gone.”

For Washburn, the protest meant standing up against fascism. She works for a disability organization that had to change its website to continue to receive federal funding.

“We're being bribed to scrub our website of principles and values that we hold dear, and I'm (angry) about it,” Washburn said.

Washburn estimated there would be over 1,000 protestors during the event. At the “No Kings” protest in June, there were over 2,000. She said homecoming and the IU football game likely reduced the turnout.

Tents were set up to raise money for school lunches, medicare and refugee expenses. Others raised awareness of the LGBTQ+ community and healthcare.

Between the tents and around the square, people held signs reading “Trump is a fascist clown,” “Are we great yet? Because I just feel embarrassed,” and “Release the pedo-FILES.”

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Bloomington Courthouse for the second "No Kings" protest on Saturday.
Devan Ridgway
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Protesters hold signs at the Bloomington Courthouse Saturday during the "No Kings" protest.

On the north side of the square, a mother stood with a sign and her four-year-old son. She explained to her son why they were protesting, telling him it was because they love America and want it to be great.

For 83-year-old Lily, who did not want to disclose her last name for fear of backlash, this was her first protest.

“I've never had to do a protest,” Lily said. “I never thought it was important.”

Lily has two great grandchildren, one who is 8-years-old and the other 17. She said she was at the protest for them.

“All the things that've been taken away from us, all of our rights, all of our medical, all of our scientists, anything we've had has been taken away,” Lily said. “I'm old enough to know that the generations before me have not been in the same situation.”

She held a sign saying “I am a great grandmother. I’m here for them” and “I am not a terrorist.” She said the administration has been trying to scare people from protesting by saying they would be tried.

“It's crazy, but, I mean, the world is the world,” Lily said. “We've got to all understand each other, and try to understand it's not built with one person. But one person can change a heck of a lot.”
Tags
News TopLocal News
Elyse Perry
See stories by Elyse Perry

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.